76ers' P.J. Dozier: Makes splash in consolation game
Dozier finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over Toronto in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.
Dozier is now with his third team in his three-year NBA career. With the departure of J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler, the Sixers could definitely use a sharpshooter and ball-handler, which is probably why the South Carolina product is getting an extended look in the Summer League.
