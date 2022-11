Tucker (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against Atlanta, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tucker suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over Orlando and didn't return to the contest. However, it appears his departure was merely precautionary, as the veteran forward is on track to suit up for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set Monday. Tucker's averaging 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes over his first 20 games (all starts) with the 76ers.