Tucker won't return to Monday's game against the Rockets due to left calf tightness, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tucker only managed to make it through seven minutes of Monday's game, and he'll end his evening with just one turnover and no other statistics. For now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Georges Niang and/or Jalen McDaniels could see bumps in playing time if Tucker can't play Wednesday.