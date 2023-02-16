Tucker (calf) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Tucker has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday with right calf soreness. The veteran forward is averaging 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across five games this season.
More News
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: Probable for Wednesday's game•
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: Exits with tight calf•
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: No offensive contribution in loss•
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: Inconsequential in starting role•
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: Set to start against Detroit•
-
76ers' P.J. Tucker: Likely to return Tuesday•