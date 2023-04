Tucker (calf) isn't listed on the 76ers' injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Brooklyn on Saturday.

Tucker missed the final two games of the regular season due to a calf injury, but as expected, those absences were merely precautionary, and the defensive-minded forward will be good to go for the playoffs. Across 75 regular-season starts, Tucker averaged 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game.