Tucker contributed seven points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.

Tucker established his presence on the glass early, racking up 11 first-half rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end, to go along with seven points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field. He failed to record any points in the second half but did add another five boards to notch a game and season-high 16 rebounds on the night. The power forward also knocked down two threes for the third straight game and is shooting 66.6 percent from beyond the arc over that span.