Tucker notched three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 victory over the Lakers.

Although Tucker took the floor with the starters, he couldn't get anything going Sunday. It's a familiar script for Tucker, who has only scored in double-digits once this season. Although he's an apt defender and can make a difference, he failed to grab a rebound for the first time this season and was generally ineffective.