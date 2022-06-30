Tucker and the 76ers agreed Thursday to a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tucker proved what he needed to last season on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Heat, where he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.9 minutes. The veteran also notably shot 45.1 percent from three in the playoffs. The veteran parlayed his play into a significant and fully-guaranteed three-year deal with the 76ers despite being 37 years old. As Philly's roster currently stands, it appears he'll start at forward and presumably continue seeing minutes in the high-20s to low-30s.