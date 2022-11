Tucker left Sunday's game against the Magic with an ankle injury and won't return, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Tucker didn't start the second half, and he was seen with his shoes untied while talking to the trainers when the game resumed. He should be treated as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, with Georges Niang and Paul Reed both being candidates to see more playing time if Tucker is forced to miss time.