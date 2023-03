Tucker (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers.

Tucker left Saturday's win over the Bucks early due to back spasms and is danger of missing his first full contest since Jan. 8. Tobias Harris (calf) is also questionable, so if both starting forwards are sidelined, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, Danuel House and Paul Reed would be candidates for increased roles.