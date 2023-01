Tucker ended Monday's 120-111 victory over the Pelicans with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

Tucker returned to action Monday and while he did log 18 minutes, you wouldn't know it to look at the scoresheet. For a player with such a consistent role, Tucker is arguably the worst fantasy player in the league. He would need upwards of 70 minutes per night to have any shot at being a fantasy-relevant player, something that is obviously not going to happen.