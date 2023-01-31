Tucker logged zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

The 37-year-old remains a throwback, as there aren't many players in the modern NBA who can hang onto a starting role without supplying any offense at all. Tucker has incredibly scored zero points in three of his last five games and hasn't reached double digits since Halloween, a stretch of 39 straight games. His lack of an impact in the box score hasn't exactly hurt the Sixers, however -- they have the fourth-best record in the league and sit three games back of the Celtics for top spot in the Eastern Conference -- so the team may not feel much urgency at the trade deadline to find an upgrade.