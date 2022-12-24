Tucker doesn't appear on the 76ers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks, despite relaying after Friday's 119-114 win over the Clippers that he's dealing with a pinched nerve in his hand for "a few weeks," Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tucker sat out the entire fourth quarter due to the issue, finishing with zero points, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes. The veteran forward sounds like he'll be able to manage the injury by receiving continued maintenance, so he's not expected to face any restrictions in the Christmas Day game.