Tucker chipped in three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over Indiana.

Tucker continues to start for his new team but managers could be forgiven for mistaking him for a fringe option. Of course, Tucker's real-life value far outweighs his fantasy value, something that has basically been the case for the last few seasons. With zero upside, Tucker is tough to roster, even in deeper formats.