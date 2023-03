Tucker is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Indiana due to left ankle soreness.

Tucker has suited up for both ends of eight of the team's 10 back-to-back's this season, but is listed as questionable for Saturday's closing leg against the Pacers after playing 22 minutes Friday night. If Tucker is unable to play, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels (hip) and Danuel House could see more action.