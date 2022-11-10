Tucker is questionable for Thursday's game against Atlanta due to a left hip contusion.
Tucker hauled in a season-high eight rebounds while playing 30 minutes during Monday's win over Phoenix, but he's dealing with a hip issue prior to Thursday's matchup. If he's unavailable against Atlanta, Georges Niang and Tobias Harris are candidates to see additional work.
