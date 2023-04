Tucker logged 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Celtics.

Tucker scored in double digits for the first time since Feb. 15 by knocking down 80.0 percent of his tries from the field. However, this type of production is unlikely to continue, as he's averaging only 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over his last 10 contests. Tucker also hasn't recorded a defensive stat since March 25.