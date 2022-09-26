Tucker has been cleared for on-court work and will be available Tuesday for the start of the 76ers' training camp after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee earlier in the offseason, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

During the later portion of the 2021-22 season, Tucker was making regular appearances on the Heat's injury report due to left knee soreness. The injury didn't cost Tucker meaningful time, nor did it prevent him from landing a two-year, $21.5 million deal with the 76ers in free agency. According to Mizell, general manager Daryl Morey said Tucker's procedure occurred in the late summer and took all of 10 minutes, so the veteran forward shouldn't need much time to get back to full speed during camp. After averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 27.9 minutes per contest last season with the Heat, Tucker should see a similar workload with the 76ers in what will be his 12th NBA season.