Tucker produced five points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime win over the Raptors.

The 37-year-old forward was never a big producer even at his peak, but Tucker has taken being a supporting player to new heights. With the Sixers' offense running through Joel Embiid and James Harden, Tucker has started all 29 games for the club but managed to score in double digits only once while topping out at eight rebounds. Despite his occasional defensive contributions, he simply doesn't do enough to be worth a fantasy roster spot in just about any format.