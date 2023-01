Tucker (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans.

This is great news for the 76ers, as it means Tucker is all but set to play against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tucker doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside, but he delivers lots of value on defense for the 76ers as the ideal partner for Joel Embiid on the defensive frontcourt. He should handle his regular workload Monday.