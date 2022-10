Tucker will play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Tucker did not play in Monday's preseason game due to rest. It is possible Philadelphia will load manage the 37-year-old veteran through most of the preseason and early on in the regular season to keep him fresh. Tucker played in 71 games for the Heat last season and averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.9 minutes.