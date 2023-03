Tucker (back) is out for Monday's contest against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tucker will officially miss his third game of the season as he tends to a back injury sustained during Saturday's win against the Bucks. The likes of Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang figure to see increased roles with Tucker and Tobias Harris (calf) both out of the lineup. Tucker's next chance to return to Philadelphia's lineup comes Tuesday against the Timberwolves.