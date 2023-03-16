Tucker compiled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Tucker was a team-best plus-22 during his time on the floor Wednesday, but aside from his season-high-tying steals total, the veteran forward delivered yet another barren fantasy line. Despite his reputation as a rugged defender, Tucker can't be counted on to regularly make an impact in terms of defensive stats, as his season-long averages of 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game attest. The lack of useful numbers on both sides of the ball is enough to keep Tucker off the fantasy radar even in most deeper leagues, even though he continues to see 20-plus minutes in most games.