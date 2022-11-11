Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's matchup against the Hawks, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports
Tucker was a late addition to the injury report Thursday due to a left hip contusion but will be active and start against Atlanta. Tucker slides into the starting power forward slot alongside Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey.
