Tucker will miss Sundday's game versus the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

While Tucker isn't a significant fantasy asset, he figured to handle more minutes with Joel Embiid (foot) sidelined. Instead, he will sit out as well, likely opening significant minutes for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed and others in the frontcourt. Given the reason behind Tucker's absence, a return to the lineup Tuesday in a rematch with Detroit sounds plausible.