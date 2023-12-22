Beverley is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to right heel soreness.

Beverley wasn't on the 76ers' initial injury report for Friday's matchup, but he was given a questionable designation following the team's morning shootaround. It's unclear whether he sustained an injury during the shootaround, but he's now in danger of missing his first game of the season. De'Anthony Melton (thigh) is also questionable, and Kelly Oubre, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer could see increased run if Beverley or Melton are unavailable.