Beverley (illness) took part in Wednesday's practice, and head coach Nick Nurse said the veteran guard "should be OK" to play Thursday versus the Pacers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley has missed the 76ers' last two contests while recovering from an illness, but after participating in practice and coming out of the session no worse for the wear, he looks like he'll be ready to go when Philadelphia kicks off a five-game road trip Thursday. The 35-year-old had played at least 25 minutes in each of his prior four appearances before missing time with the illness, averaging 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span.