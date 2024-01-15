Beverley posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes in Monday's 124-115 win over Houston.

Beverley led all bench players in Monday's contest in assists while adding a handful of rebounds and ending as the lone 76ers bench player to score 10 or more points in a winning effort. Beverley has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this year while reaching double figures in scoring in two of his last four contests.