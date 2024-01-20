Beverley is questionable to play Saturday against Washington due to an illness.
Beverley being added to the injury report in advance of Saturday's game against Charlotte does not bode well for his status, although the severity of his illness is unclear. If he's unable to suit up, Kelly Oubre will likely see increased run while Terquavion Smith could enter the rotation.
