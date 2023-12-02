Beverley produced 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to Boston.

With Joel Embiid (illness) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) both unavailable, Beverley got his first start of the season and led the depleted Sixers in points, boards and assists. The veteran guard hadn't scored more than six points in a contest for Philly prior to this week, but he's scored in double digits for three straight games while making eight of his 11 total three-pointers on the year during that stretch.