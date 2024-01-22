Beverley (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Beverley will miss a second straight game due to an illness. He was initially listed as probable for this contest, so the backup guard should return to action soon. Jaden Springer (ankle) is also out, so Furkan Korkmaz and Terquavion Smith are candidates for increased ball-handling responsibilities behind Tyrese Maxey.