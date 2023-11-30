Beverley ended with 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 loss to the Pelicans.
Although Beverley didn't have much shot volume during Wednesday's defeat, he was efficient from the floor to score in double figures for a second consecutive game. The 35-year-old was also effective as a passer and logged a season-best assist total Wednesday.
