Beverly was ejected from Saturday's game against the Nets after being assessed a second technical foul, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and a block over 20 minutes.

Despite being limited to 20 minutes due to his early exit, Beverly paced the 76ers in assists and fell one point and one assist shy of his second double-double on the year. He'll be back in action Monday against Dallas.