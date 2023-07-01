The 76ers signed Beverley on Saturday, PatBevPod reports.

While the terms of the agreement have yet to be announced, Beverley could find himself in the starting point guard role if James Harden is ultimately traded. The veteran point guard is a good perimeter defender and averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.1 minutes across 67 games for the Lakers and Bulls in 2022-23.