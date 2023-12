Beverley will jump into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Tyrese Maxey (illness) is sitting out Friday's game, but this will likely just be a single start for Beverley with the 76ers off until Wednesday against the Pelicans after this one. Beverley has played well in his last two games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 assists.