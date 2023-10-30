Beverley ended Sunday's 126-98 win over the Trail Blazers with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes.

Beverley played a season-high 20 minutes during the blowout win and recorded his first defensive statistics of the campaign. Despite modest production, the veteran point guard figures to be a key part of Philadelphia's rotation, especially with James Harden (personal/conditioning) unavailable.