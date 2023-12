Beverley recorded four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Bulls.

Beverley's usage and workloads have been trending in the wrong direction, as the 76ers are mostly healthy these days. In his last five games, Beverley has only eclipsed 15 minutes once and is averaging 4.6 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes.