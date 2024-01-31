Beverley posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Warriors.

With Tyrese Maxey (ankle) out of the lineup once again, Beverley picked up his fourth straight start and made a mark in every category, though his poor shooting from the field took some of the value away from his overall line. Beverley is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 28.5 minutes per game over his four starts, but he'll likely settle back into a 20-to-25-minute role off the bench whenever Maxey is deemed fit to return.