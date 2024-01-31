Beverley posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Warriors.

Ever the agitator, Beverley provided production and a little comic relief in the loss with his antics. His entertainment value doesn't translate into fantasy numbers, but he certainly makes the Sixers fun to watch when he is on the floor. If anything, he provides a spark of momentum for a team that is struggling without Tyrese Maxey (ankle), and the grizzled veteran will continue to start until his return.