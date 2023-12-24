Beverley (heel) is cleared to play Monday versus Miami.
Beverley will return from a one-game absence due to a sore right heel. He joins a fully healthy Philadelphia backcourt, although the 76ers' will be without Joel Embiid (ankle) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) Monday.
More News
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Practices Saturday•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out against Toronto•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Added to injury report•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Modest production in loss•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to bench•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Big numbers in Friday's loss•