Beverley won't start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

With Tyrese Maxey (illness), Joel Embiid (illness) and Nicolas Batum (finger) sidelined, Beverley drew a spot start against the Celtics on Friday. However, all three of the aforementioned players are back in the starting lineup Wednesday, so Beverley will slide back to a reserve role. The veteran point guard has averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.1 minutes across 18 appearances off the bench this season.