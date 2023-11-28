Watch Now:

Beverley ended Monday's 138-94 victory over the Lakers with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes.

Beverley finally found his rhythm Monday night. He scored in double figures for the first time this season, and his three-point shot started falling. Prior to Monday, Beverley had a total of three triples for the entire campaign.

