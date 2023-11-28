Beverley ended Monday's 138-94 victory over the Lakers with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes.
Beverley finally found his rhythm Monday night. He scored in double figures for the first time this season, and his three-point shot started falling. Prior to Monday, Beverley had a total of three triples for the entire campaign.
More News
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Removed from injury report•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Participates in scrimmage•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Will not return•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Makes impact defensively•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Starts in preseason opener•
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Headed to Philadelphia•