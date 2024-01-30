Beverley racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Portland.

Beverley played 30 minutes as Tyrese Maxey's (ankle) replacement in the starting lineup but was unable to replicate production in the blowout loss. Beverley started his third consecutive game, but the Sixers have gone 1-2 without Maxey and Joel Embiid (knee) and although the veteran still has gas in the tank, the 14-year veteran can't be depended on for nightly fantasy consistency.