Beverley posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.
With James Harden (personal) unavailable, Beverley drew the start alongside Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia's backcourt and delivered quality production in limited action. However, if Harden remains with the 76ers to open the 2023-24 regular season, Beverley will presumably be relegated to a backup role.
More News
-
76ers' Patrick Beverley: Headed to Philadelphia•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Fails to produce in loss Friday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Could be available Sunday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Friday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Makes mark on defensive end•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Poor outing against Lakers•