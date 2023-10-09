Beverley posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

With James Harden (personal) unavailable, Beverley drew the start alongside Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia's backcourt and delivered quality production in limited action. However, if Harden remains with the 76ers to open the 2023-24 regular season, Beverley will presumably be relegated to a backup role.