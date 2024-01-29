Beverley closed with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to Denver.

Beverley led all players in Saturday's contest in assists while ending as one of four 76ers players in double figures in scoring to go along with a double-double. Beverley set a season high in assists, crossing double figures in dimes for the first time this year. He has now tallied 15 or more points in two games, reaching double-digits in scoring in eight contests.