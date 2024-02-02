Beverley will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Tyrese Maxey (ankle) is back in action, so Beverley will shift back to the second unit, where his minutes will likely trend toward the lower 20s. He's not the most attractive standard-league target in the reserve role.
