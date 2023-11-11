Beverley will not return to Friday's game in Detroit due to neck pain, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
The severity of Beverley's injury is unknown at this time, but he will be unable to return. In his absence, Jaden Springer is a prime candidate to see some extra minutes providing depth in the backcourt.
