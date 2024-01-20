Beverley (illness) is out to face the Hornets on Saturday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Beverley was added to the injury report in early hours of Saturday due to an illness, and in the end, he won't be risked and will sit out this matchup. Kelly Oubre will likely see increased run while Terquavion Smith could enter the rotation to add backcourt depth. Beverley's next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Monday.
