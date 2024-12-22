George (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George will suit up for the second leg of the 76ers back-to-back set despite being labeled questionable leading up to the contest. In his last five games, George has averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 37.2 minutes.