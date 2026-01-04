George finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 win over New York.

George played a well-rounded role in Philadelphia's win, burying three triples while flirting with a double-digit rebound total and handing out a season-high six assists. He's been a steady presence this season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 17 appearances, though his 40.8 percent shooting from the field marks his lowest rate since an injury-shortened six-game stint in the 2014-15 season.